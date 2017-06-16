Office Building for Sale – 116 2nd St.

This office building in Rock Springs is for sale!

Located at 116 2ND St, Rock Springs WY

Some of the features are:

Downtown Location

2000 sq. ft. main level, 2000 sq. ft. basement partially finished

Excellent condition, Year built 1960, Masonry Exterior

Asking price is $309,000

Contact Amber Kramer for more information or to view the office at 307-371-4406



PHOTOS OF THE PROPERTY

