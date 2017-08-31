Officer Alyn Beck To Be Inducted To Green River High School Hall of Fame

GREEN RIVER — Three individuals and the 1971 Green River High School Golf team are being inducted into the Green River High School Hall of Fame on September 9th. The individuals include slain Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Alyn Beck.

Alyn Beck graduated from Green River High School with the Class of 1991.

Shortly after graduation, he served a mission in Brazil for his church.

Upon his return, he attended the University of Wyoming. While attending UW, he met the love of his life, Nicole and soon they were married. He graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1998 with dual bachelor degrees in Administration of Justice and Internal Studies (Economics).

Alyn and Nicole moved to Las Vegas, NV where he entered the police academy and began his career in law enforcement in August of 2001.

He became a field-training officer in 2006 and found his true calling as an outstanding trainer. He was trained in advanced skills such as Duty to Intervene and Shoot Don’t Shoot Training for the blue on blue and mistake of fact type incidents.

He was an Advanced defensive tactics instructor was a liaison to the Las Vegas Veterans Tribute Career and the Technical Academy. Alyn helped organize lesson plans as well as protocols, policy, and procedures for response to multiple terrorist attack incidents. He developed testing and evaluation criteria for department wide MACTAC testing and organized and evaluated officers during live exercises.

One young cadet recount was very hesitant on his first day on the job. He said Alyn took him under his wing and light heartedly joked with him to help him feel more comfortable around the older, more experienced police officers. Alyn knows how to make people feel relevant and important. That cadet is a now a sergeant and will never forget the influence the Beck had on him.

In October of 2007, he transferred to the Police Academy where he served the department as a Training and Counseling Officer.

Officer Beck was hand selected to lead and supervise 33 recruits of LVMPD Academy class of 2009, the 100th graduating class. He was also specifically chosen by Assistant Sheriff Ray Flynn to conduct an Internal Affairs investigation of cheating that resulted in 11 findings regarding eight recruits and was given Commendable Action letter by the Internal Affairs Section for the investigation.

He specialized in numerous training certifications including Terrorism Liaison Officer, Firearms Instructor, Taser Master Instructor, Field Force Extraction Instructor, and much more giving him a total of 1234.5 instructor hours. He received the LVMPD Unit Exemplary Service Award, Two Commendable Actions, 13 letters of appreciation and numerous commendable contact reports.

Alyn transferred back to patrol in 2011. He helped countless people, and many of the calls for service likely ran together for him. An LVMPD employee conversed with people at a local pizza place, she met a man who told her his family called 911 a few years ago because he was going to commit suicide. He said Alyn was dispatched to the call and convinced him his life was worth living. He said Alyn saved his life that day and he will be forever grateful to him for his care and compassion.

On June 8, 2014, Officer Beck and his partner, Officer Igor Soldo, were eating lunch at CiCi’s Pizza with the citizens that they protected every day. As they sat in their chairs, they were targeted and brutally ambushed because of their uniforms. These officers were executed in cold blood because of their dedication to protect and serve. A year earlier he was in the process of promoting to the rank of sergeant and had successfully passed the written exam, career management review, live assessment center and was preparing to undergo the written portion of the assessment center.

The funeral was of great honor and respect. The American Flag draped his casket as Officer Alyn Ronnie Beck’s last call was made. Over 2000 people came to express their love and respect for this great man. Law enforcement from across our great nation, in which Beck dedicated his life to protect, showed their deepest sympathies and respect by accompanying his family and friends at the funeral.

The funeral procession filled the Smith Center for the Performing Arts, and the overflow filled the streets of Las Vegas. At the conclusion, a “Missing Man” flyover was performed, and The LVMPD Honor Guard Officers escorted the casket, participated in the flag folding ceremony while bagpipes played and hundreds of fellow police officers walked and saluted Alyn Beck.

On May 15, 2015, Officer Alyn Beck and 125 other fallen law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty at the National Peace Memorial in Washington DC.