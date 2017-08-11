Olympic Glory Can Be Yours

Bomber’s Sports Bar is hosting Olympic Games…Bombers’ style!
Compete and win a prize!
Be there, and you might just get a prize too!
Try Olympic drink specials, and jam the night away with local musicians Sickamore Treezy, and Cameron Colley and Amy Rasdall!
Saturday, August 19
5 pm – 2 am.
Bomber’s Olympic Games
- Battle Shots
- Beer Pong
- Corn Hole
- Flip Cup
- Drinko
*Entry Fee for Battle Shots and Beer Pong
