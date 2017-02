SWEETWATER COUNTY — According to the SWCSO, Sweetwater County deputy sheriffs and other emergency responders are at Anvil Draw on Flaming Gorge, south of Green River, where an over-snow vehicle carrying a party from the Ogden, Utah, area reportedly went through the ice this afternoon.

One person in the party is believed unaccounted for. Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said his office will release more information as it becomes available.