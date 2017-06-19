One Year Old Child Released From Hospital After Being Found Unconscious In Tub

GREEN RIVER — On June 16th officers of the Green River Police Department were dispatched to a report of a one-year-old female who had been left in the bathtub and was found unconscious. Upon officers arrival at the location, the child had resumed breathing and was regaining consciousness.

The child was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County by Castle Rock Ambulance Service. The child has since been released from the hospital.