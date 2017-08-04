Online Access To Detention Center Inmate Information To Be Suspended

SWEETWATER COUNTY — According to a Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office press release, a law enforcement computer system changeover on Monday will have a direct effect on the public’s ability to get Sweetwater County Detention Center inmate information online.

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Detective Dick Blust explained that law enforcement agencies countywide are switching over from the program network currently in use, InterAct, to the Spillman system.

At present, basic information on inmates of the Detention Center in Rock Springs is available to the general public online through a website called JailTracker, but as of 9:00 AM on Monday, August 7, when the computer system changeover takes place, JailTracker will no longer be in use.

“We are currently at work on a replacement program, but until a new online Detention Center system is up and running, inmate information will not be available online,” Blust said.

Beginning Monday morning, those in need of information on currently incarcerated people can call the Detention Center at (307) 352-4900.

“We hope to have the new online system available soon,” Blust said. “An announcement will be made at that time, and we will have information out on using it.”