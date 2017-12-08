Open Enrollment for Health Insurance Marketplace through December 15

ROCK SPRINGS — Enroll Wyoming navigators are continuing to be available to provide individual assistance during the Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment period, ends at midnight on December 15, 2017.

Enroll Wyoming Healthcare Navigators are in Rock Springs, Wyoming TODAY, Friday, December 8, 2017 – at two locations: Public Health Offices, 333 Broadway Street, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Rock Springs Recreation Center, 3900 Sweetwater Drive, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

“Enroll Wyoming navigators are traveling to each Wyoming county to educate residents about their health insurance options and provide free enrollment assistance to individuals and families who need coverage for 2018,” said Monica Jennings, Enroll Wyoming navigator. CMS reported Wyoming has an increase of more than 2,000 more consumers selecting plans than this time last year.

More than 12 million consumers enrolled in the Marketplace during the last open enrollment period, with 24,826 Wyomingites signing up for coverage.

If you miss the Navigators while they are in your town, please Dial ‘211’ to be connected with Enroll Wyoming to schedule a Telehealth appointment so you may be served via distance before the Open Enrollment Deadline. “We now have access to a statewide telehealth network so will be making use of that to do more outreach around the state,” Jennings said.

Telehealth will allow the navigators to meet with individuals and families using secure video conference and screen-sharing features on the internet. Many counties have designated locations for telehealth access for residents who don’t own computers or have no internet access at home.

“Despite all of the news surrounding the Affordable Care Act, we are still here and committed to helping consumers in Wyoming obtain and understand health insurance,” said Heather Webb, Enroll Wyoming navigator. “It is important for Wyoming individuals and families to work with Enroll Wyoming to make sure they are exploring all their options for health coverage for 2018.”