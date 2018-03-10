Open House and Registration at Holy Spirit Catholic School

Holy Spirit Catholic School invites you to their Open House on Monday, March 12th from 9am-5:30pm.

There will be a drawing for all those who attend!

HSCS will be enrolling pre-kindergarten through 6th grades.

We encourage new enrollment each year. All area children are welcome to Holy Spirit Catholic School and its diverse population keeping alive the principles of freedom of choice in education.

Looking for after-school care?

Holy Spirit Catholic School offers extended care for enrolled students!

Grades K-6, from 3 – 5:30 pm

Scholarships are available for qualified families.

Currently, both referring families and families being referred will each receive $100 off of tuition.

Holy Spirit Catholic School has been educating children in the community for over 65 years. We have been providing a quality, educational experience that is maintained year after year.

By enrolling your child in Holy Spirit Catholic School, your child will experience the following benefits:

Academic excellence in a community grounded in faith

Safe, disciplined environment

Diverse population — ALL ARE WELCOME!

Limited class size offers opportunity for more individualized attention

Commitment to technology to enhance education

Scholarship and referral programs available to qualified applicants

Emphasis on moral development, service to others and leadership skills

COME EXPERIENCE THE DIFFERENCE HSCS CAN MAKE!

We invite all those interested in learning more about HSCS to reach out to us in any one of the following ways.

Stop by the school on 210 A Street in Rock Springs

A DOZEN REASONS TO CHOOSE CATHOLIC SCHOOLS:

We offer an education that combines Catholic faith and teaching with academic excellence.

We partner with parents in the faith formation of their children.

We set high standards for student achievement and help them succeed.

We provide a balanced academic curriculum that integrates faith culture and life.

We use technology effectively to enhance education.

We instill in students the value of service to others.

We teach children respect of self and others.

We emphasize moral development and self-discipline.

We prepare students to be productive citizens and future leaders.

We have a 99% high school graduation rate, 85% of our graduates go to college.

We cultivate a faculty and staff of people who are dedicated, caring and effective.

We provide a safe and welcoming environment for all.

Keep up with Holy Spirit Catholic School on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/rshscs.

