Open Registration for Rock Springs Girls Softball is Now!

Registration for girls wanting to participate in Rock Springs Girls Fastpitch Softball is open.

Register online at rsgsb.teamapp.com.

Interested individuals can register in person or online. RS Girls Softball is open to girls from the ages of 4 to 21.

Divisions Include:

T-ball

Rookies

U11

U14

U21

In-Person Registration

Come to registration with a check or cash. If you are a new player, we need a copy of your birth certificate. Please email the copy to rsgirlssoftball@gmail.com

When: Wednesday, February 28, 6 – 7:30 pm

Where: White Mountain Library

Cost: $75, T-Ball: $40

**There will be a $10 late fee for any registration turned in after February 28th.

Online Registration

Signups can be done online using TEAM App at rsgsb.teamapp.com or in person on February 28th.

Download team app to your mobile device and get notifications, cancellations or changes throughout the season.

Apple App Download available here.

Android App Download available here.