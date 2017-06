ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Dog Park will continue to be closed for construction as a crew replaces the sewer line on West Center Street.

Originally, the park was scheduled to be closed for roughly two weeks from June 14 to June 28.

City of Rock Springs Director of Engineering and Operations Paul Kauchich said that unsuitable soils have slowed production of putting pipe in.

Kauchich gave a rough estimate of July 12-14 for reopening the dog park.