OPINION: A Heartful Of Gratitude By A Single Mom

The following was written and submitted by Wanda Martin.

I would like to share a fraction of my life to let other parents know that there is help and hope for those who have problems similar to mine and my family

I am a single mom with a 12-year-old son. I am in recovery from a Meth addiction; my recovery has been a journey of many struggles & challenges, ups & downs, highs, and lows. Accepting life on life’s terms has not been easy.

In the summer of 2017, my son was having a difficult time accepting the mom and person that I was and am becoming. He was not willing to accept this and became very defiant. My son was in family and individual counseling, on medication, in a program called Wrap Around, and is on an IEP at school. He was also entered into the B.E.S.T. Program at school to help with his behaviors. My son refused help from myself, teachers, peers, and friends. He would also shut down and throw temper tantrums at school. Our lives became unmanageable and I didn’t know what to do or where to turn. I had exhausted all options in helping my son.

In December of 2017, I filed a C..H.I.N.S. Petition with the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office reaching out for help. I could no longer do this alone and I don’t have family here in Wyoming to reach out to.

On January 5th, 2018 I was finally able to go to court with my son. He admitted to the allegations that I had made and was Court ordered to the Green River Youth Home. He had bond conditions that he would need to abide by in order to return home. He broke every single one of them. His behavior continued to spiral downhill. He had 20 + Sub Systems, was consistently misbehaving at school, disrupting his peers, refusing to do his school work, and was disrespectful to everyone. He was also suspended from school several times and was taken back to the Youth Home by the S.R.O.

There was an MDT Meeting in February with DFS, the County Attorney’s Office, The Youth Home, and myself to discuss how my son was doing, and because all bond conditions were broken we all agreed on placement to a Residential facility for my son.

On March 5th, 2018 my son was picked up and taken to Meadowlark Academy in Cheyenne WY.

Because of God’s mercy and grace, my son is where he needs to be at this moment. It’s not easy for me and I must say the struggle is very real. When you turn your life and will over to the care of God, things happen just the way they are supposed to be.

I want to give a huge shout out to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s office, DFS of Sweetwater County, The Green River Youth home, Sweetwater County School District NO2 and also the Judge who saw a mom who had exhausted all options and wanted better for her child. You have all gone above and beyond any expectations that I had ever imagined. The love, care and support that you have shown is unbelievable. You are all truly amazing people. Through God’s love will and grace, believing and having faith keeps me moving forward in the journey what I call life.

Thank you all for being a huge support in our journey. I am forever grateful.