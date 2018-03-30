OPINION: Extent of Changes in School District #2 Distressing, More Info Requested

OPINION ARTICLES ARE SUBMITTED TO SWEETWATERNOW.COM BY THIRD PARTIES AND DO NOT REFLECT THE OPINION OF SWEETWATERNOW OR ITS MANAGEMENT. SUBMIT YOUR OPINION FOR POSSIBLE PUBLICATION THROUGH THE SUBMIT BUTTON.

The following was written and submitted by Rachelle Morris and concerned parents of Sweetwater County School District #2.



Dear Superintendent Little-Kaumo,

Thank you for your recent email concerning the changes occurring for the 2018-2019 school year. Most families are aware that Jackson Elementary will be closing, the elementary schools are reconfiguring, and Lincoln Middle School will include 6th grade. However, the extent of changes involved with these events has been quite surprising. The number of staff adjustments between grade levels and buildings, the variations in class sections and sizes, and the effects of all of this on building SPED programs is distressing.

When closing Jackson was presented as an option to the community, you emphasized the importance of keeping teams together. We can all agree that this is beneficial to the staff and to the children they serve. While we recognize change is inevitable and can be positive, it appears that Washington is experiencing a disproportionate amount of change compared to other schools. As it stands, Washington will experience an almost 50% turnover in core teaching staff. That is shocking and difficult to understand. We understand that Jackson staff are moving schools, but they have been allowed to move as a team.

Most of the information we have has been word-of-mouth and speculation, so we are extremely interested in getting a clear picture of the exact changes to be made for the 2018-2019 school year. To reach the most people and provide the most accurate information, we are requesting a formal presentation, similar to what was done for Jackson’s closing and the district’s boundary changes, with a chance to ask questions for clarification and to better understand the rationale and end goals of the changes.

We are also asking that you reconsider some of the staff changes across the district. We understand that change can be necessary and at times inevitable, yet we are hopeful that other options are available to employees and parents.

We understand that this is not an easy task and our goal is not to question your expertise, but rather to gain understanding and to have some flexibility in how the end goals are achieved. As parents we love not only our children, but the staff at each of the buildings.

We have met together and created the attached document to best represent our questions and concerns. We know time is of the essence, particularly when making decisions about these types of changes. We formally request a public presentation addressing the attached questions and concerns at your earliest convenience.

If time allows, we ask for this to be presented at or prior to the next board meeting on April 10, 2018.

Sincerely,

Rachelle Morris, 2 students at Washington and 1 at Monroe

Shaundra Britton, 2 students at Washington, (1 Kindergarten 2018-2019)

Valerie Bundy, 3 students at Harrison

Carla Lee, 1 student at Harrison, 1 student at Monroe, 1 student at GRHS

Heidi Lund, 1 student at Jackson, 1 student at Lincoln, 1 student at GRHS

Kelly Radtke, 2 students at Washington, (1 Kindergarten 2018-2019)

Natalie Raney, 2 students at Washington, (1 Kindergarten 2018-2019), 1 student at Monroe, 1 student at Lincoln

Wendy Isaac, 1 student at Washington

Jennifer Drinkle, 1 student at Washington, 1 student at Monroe

Miranda Smith, 2 students at Washington, (1 Kindergarten 2018-2019)

Becky Johnson, 2 students at Washington, 1 student at GRHS

Kylee Johnson, 1 student at Washington

Randi Burns, 2 students at Washington

Requested Information for Community Presentation