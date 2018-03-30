OPINION: Extent of Changes in School District #2 Distressing, More Info Requested

OPINION ARTICLES ARE SUBMITTED TO SWEETWATERNOW.COM BY THIRD PARTIES AND DO NOT REFLECT THE OPINION OF SWEETWATERNOW OR ITS MANAGEMENT. SUBMIT YOUR OPINION FOR POSSIBLE PUBLICATION THROUGH THE SUBMIT BUTTON.
The following was written and submitted by Rachelle Morris and concerned parents of Sweetwater County School District #2.
Dear Superintendent Little-Kaumo,
Thank you for your recent email concerning the changes occurring for the 2018-2019 school year. Most families are aware that Jackson Elementary will be closing, the elementary schools are reconfiguring, and Lincoln Middle School will include 6th grade. However, the extent of changes involved with these events has been quite surprising. The number of staff adjustments between grade levels and buildings, the variations in class sections and sizes, and the effects of all of this on building SPED programs is distressing.
When closing Jackson was presented as an option to the community, you emphasized the importance of keeping teams together. We can all agree that this is beneficial to the staff and to the children they serve. While we recognize change is inevitable and can be positive, it appears that Washington is experiencing a disproportionate amount of change compared to other schools. As it stands, Washington will experience an almost 50% turnover in core teaching staff. That is shocking and difficult to understand. We understand that Jackson staff are moving schools, but they have been allowed to move as a team.
Most of the information we have has been word-of-mouth and speculation, so we are extremely interested in getting a clear picture of the exact changes to be made for the 2018-2019 school year. To reach the most people and provide the most accurate information, we are requesting a formal presentation, similar to what was done for Jackson’s closing and the district’s boundary changes, with a chance to ask questions for clarification and to better understand the rationale and end goals of the changes.
We are also asking that you reconsider some of the staff changes across the district. We understand that change can be necessary and at times inevitable, yet we are hopeful that other options are available to employees and parents.
We understand that this is not an easy task and our goal is not to question your expertise, but rather to gain understanding and to have some flexibility in how the end goals are achieved. As parents we love not only our children, but the staff at each of the buildings.
We have met together and created the attached document to best represent our questions and concerns. We know time is of the essence, particularly when making decisions about these types of changes. We formally request a public presentation addressing the attached questions and concerns at your earliest convenience.
If time allows, we ask for this to be presented at or prior to the next board meeting on April 10, 2018.
Sincerely,
- Rachelle Morris, 2 students at Washington and 1 at Monroe
- Shaundra Britton, 2 students at Washington, (1 Kindergarten 2018-2019)
- Valerie Bundy, 3 students at Harrison
- Carla Lee, 1 student at Harrison, 1 student at Monroe, 1 student at GRHS
- Heidi Lund, 1 student at Jackson, 1 student at Lincoln, 1 student at GRHS
- Kelly Radtke, 2 students at Washington, (1 Kindergarten 2018-2019)
- Natalie Raney, 2 students at Washington, (1 Kindergarten 2018-2019), 1 student at Monroe, 1 student at Lincoln
- Wendy Isaac, 1 student at Washington
- Jennifer Drinkle, 1 student at Washington, 1 student at Monroe
- Miranda Smith, 2 students at Washington, (1 Kindergarten 2018-2019)
- Becky Johnson, 2 students at Washington, 1 student at GRHS
- Kylee Johnson, 1 student at Washington
- Randi Burns, 2 students at Washington
Requested Information for Community Presentation
- 2017-2018 Compared to 2018-2019 Students Enrolled in District
- 2017-2018 Compared to 2018-2019 Students Enrolled by Grade Level
- 2017-2018 Staff Directory Per School
- Grade level – sections and class sizes
- Teaching team
- Years of teaching experience
- Years working with SPED programs (BEST, ELL, TITLE, BLS, ER)
- Specialized certifications
- # times moved between grade levels in the last 10 years
- # times moved between buildings in the last 10 years
- 2018-2019 Staff Directory Changes Per School
- New staff directory next to 2017-2018 staff to better understand changes
- Changes to class sections and class sizes
- Number of changes in the school
- # people moved out of the school
- # people moved between grades
- Number of changes as a percentage
- 10 positions, 7 moves = 70% “change rate”
- Comparison of percentages between schools
- Number of changes for each SPED program
- # people moved out with school’s SPED program experience
- # people moved in to be trained in a new SPED program
- Percentage rate of positions to train per school
- Comments allowed from parents/teachers about the effects of change
- Comparison among the schools
- Class sections
- Class sizes
- % of changes in positions
- % of changes in experience with SPED programs
- Federal Title 1 law that requires teacher experience balance among schools, with Title 1 Schools having equal or more experience than non-Title 1 schools.
- Statute
- Truman requirements as a school-wide Title 1
- Granger, Harrison, McKinnon, Washington requirements as a Targeted Assistance Title 1
- Are the teacher experience numbers based on all the schools in the district or just across the elementary schools?
- Are the teacher experience numbers adjusted across the district/elementary schools, or are one–two schools set, while the remaining schools try to match, exceed that set amount?
- Elementary schools are reconfiguring into K-5
- Placement of 5th grade and 6th grade teachers
- Changes in grade level for 5th and 6th grade teachers
- Placement of Jackson Elementary teachers
- Placement of office staff for Jackson, Monroe, and Lincoln
- Effects of adjusted boundaries on elementary schools per building
- General Questions
- Are there plans to close Washington Elementary in the next 5 years?
- Do we need more students at Monroe? Are so many changes being made to encourage families to transfer to Monroe?
- How do staff members volunteer for position openings?
- How do staff members voice their preferences for building, grade level and SPED program?
- How should parents voice their concerns with staff choices?
- What is the status and placement for speech pathologists in the district?
- When will Washington parents be informed about the kindergarten/1st grade combination class – who qualifies, how will kids transition to 1st or 2nd grade, how the class will be run, etc.?
- When will parents be informed about the policies, procedures, and day to day business for 6th grade students?
- How will transfer requests be handled now that positions, grade levels, grade sections and class sizes have changed?
- Are any schools considered or projected to be full?
- Washington’s BEST program hosts a state workshop. How will this be affected if the BEST teachers need to train new teachers?