OPINION: Muley Fanatics Largely Voted Against Their Own Interests

The following was written and submitted by Tom Gagnon.

The following was written and submitted by Tom Gagnon.

Begging is a sign of weakness. Muley Fanatics Foundation president and CEO Joshua W.D. Coursey’s March 28, 2018 article on SweetwaterNOW is a good example of begging. He has a lot of company among the Wyoming hunters and fishermen who voted for Trump, Liz Cheney, and other extraction-industry candidates. They don’t care about the Greater Little Mountain Area, or Bambi or clean air and water.

Though I don’t know Coursey’s specific politics, or that of each Little Mountain hunter and fisherman, “The Fanatics”, it doesn’t matter. As a demographic, they are primarily Republican voters. They shot themselves in the foot on November 8, 2016, along with 70% of Wyoming voters.

Their seeing their beloved Little Mountain being drilled like a pin cushion, mined and turned over and flattened out and thrown into the Gorge for additional parking lot fill, and killing all the elk and deer and antelope, moose, bear, badgers, beavers, hawks, and eagles, trout and whatnot is about what they deserve, because they thoughtlessly voted us into this deplorable situation. It’s all part of Trump’s “energy dominance”.

“They paved paradise and put up a parking lot”, Joni Mitchell so beautifully and sadly sang.

It’s laughable that Coursey says he’s surprised and disappointed, after working “collaboratively” with the BLM, oil and gas companies, and with Wyoming’s (Wyoming’s!) state officials. For Coursey it was all about “community values” that “harmonize conservation”, with “thoughtful oil and gas development”! Coursey is imagining a fairyland instead of seeing clearly the political nightmare that’s right in front of him.

Just what are we to expect? The minute Trump was inaugurated, when the National Mall had the bigliest crowds ever of adoring people, the BLM, the federal government’s Ryan Zinke-directed department became a different animal. Whatever conservation earnestness the BLM might have had previously, it lost that day.

If The Fanatics are going to do anything meaningful, first they will need leadership with some grit and backbone, and the courage to see things as they really are. As goes Sweetwater County’s thirteen Wilderness Study Areas, so goes Little Mountain. After that they’ll even be coming for the trees in our city parks, and who will be there to stop them?

Wyoming’s Department of Environmental Quality is slightly misnamed; the Department of Excuses and Lies would be more accurate. The Sweetwater County Conservation District is a self-serving racket for a few families, and it doesn’t care about what’s best for the county and conservation. They are hurting wildlife.

Interestingly, the word “environment” never once appeared in Coursey’s article. Perhaps it smacks too much of “Democrats”, or “liberals” or “environmentalists”. Guess what, that’s exactly the solution.

If our all-American boys and their beloved Second Amendment and guns would stop their indifference to the corruption, the dismissal of science and truth and decency, and the flaunting of the rule of law by Republicans in the next round of voting in November, perhaps we could start to make “community values”, and harmonizing with conservation (i.e., the environment), a reality.

The Fanatics won’t have the guts or the knowhow to form a Second-Amendment militia to defend Little Mountain. They’ll just keep being dismayed and begging.

If The Fanatics want to preserve the admirable things Coursey is crying about, the least they can do is join the Blue Tsunami that will obliterate this shameful era of lunatic-fringe Trump’ism, and Liz Cheney’ism, and Barrasso’ism, and conservative-state legislature’ism, too, but they will need to compromise and work with liberal environmentalists, because, “… you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone”.