OPINION: Parallel Parking Not Ideal for Downtown RS

The following was written and submitted by Trina Brittain

This is sort of a funny coincidence that I’m writing about parallel parking and how it’s going to affect small businesses in the downtown area because this week happens to be Small Business Week.

Before jumping to conclusions, I want to clarify that my bosses didn’t ask me to write this on their behalf. I chair the Promotions Committee for downtown Rock Springs. I’ve been getting interesting feedback from others regarding parallel parking. I feel that it is my responsibility to be the voice of the business owners who oppose this.

Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy. For retail operations to be successful, customers need on-street parking within sight of the destination – that is so important! Parallel parked vehicles may block the store fronts – that’s bad news for small businesses. It has been proven that angled parking versus parallel parking doubles the

numbers of spaces, (3 to 1 in Rock Springs), they’re easier to use and business sales will continue to increase. Our store beats last year’s sales every year and it’s quite exciting.

Picture it: I’m cleaning off tables as quickly as I can. If I don’t clean them right away, it will be a turn off to patrons and they won’t be able to sit anywhere. It also gives them the impression that I’m not ready for them. (But then, I’ve seen customers sit at the ONLY dirty table and that usually makes me cringe!) A clean, tidy, organized café looks attractive and welcoming. Every spot holds value to business owners, whether it’s a bar stool or a PARKING SPOT. Turn-over is essential. The folks on Broadway Street work hard to provide for their families in the downtown area.

I enjoy seeing foot traffic in the downtown area. I’ve also noticed that no matter what the parking situation is, the visitors still choose to walk from one business to another, admire the new murals, have a cup of coffee at Coal Train Coffee and check out the Art Underground – it’s a new experience for most of them.

The locals, on the other hand, are crunched for time. They want to be in, out and most importantly, accident-free. What works in other communities, might not work in ours. Many believe that there will be safety issues. I’m worried that kids will exit the car and before you know it, they’re dashing into the street.

If we maintain the existing angle parking, there would be fewer collisions and it would be safer for both drivers and pedestrians. I spoke with a driver from ALSCO and she is not in favor of parallel parking. She believes it will back traffic up on Broadway when she has to park her truck in the middle of the street with her flashers on so she can run inside and drop off bundles of towels. If she tries to parallel park that big truck, she might end up getting boxed in and who knows when she can get out so she can keep doing her job?

Needless to say, it’s an adventure trying to cross the street from that stop sign on the intersection of C Street and Broadway! Why? I can’t see if there is anyone driving toward A Street because of a couple of parallel parked cars in front of Zebre’s insurance office. We’ve seen a few fender benders just in front of that office in the past eight years – it’s ironic because he sells car insurance!

Additionally, over 50% of shoppers in downtown are women. They definitely have problems parallel parking! I’m one of them! Agreeably, change isn’t always easy. Local government officials have been discussing parallel parking on and off for years. Some business owners don’t think their opinion matters and don’t want to fight. That bothers me.

We are downtown strong and we should speak to be heard. We are the faces of progress and we shouldn’t let anything slow us down. I challenge all business owners, customers and residents to speak before it’s too late. Don’t just do it on social media – make an

appointment with the mayor or a city council member and express yourselves. Attend a city council meeting and get involved. We may not get what we hope for but we can at least say we tried.