Ostly Sunny, With A High Near 61

High pressure dominates the weather pattern today for partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures. The normal wind corridors, especially Jeffrey City to Casper, will see increasing winds through the morning, with blow over risks possible for high profile, light weight vehicles. Tonight the northwestern portion of the state will see a chance of snow and rain showers. Friday and Saturday will see increasing chances for rain and snow, starting west of the Divide and then spreading across the state through Saturday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a light southeast wind becoming south southwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 51.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 28.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 57.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 59.