Outdoor Dining Decks Approved for Downtown Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs City Council unanimously approved an ordinance that permits dining decks in downtown Rock Springs at last night’s city council meeting.
Councilors Billy Shalata, Rose Moseby, Tim Savage, Jason Armstrong, Rob Zotti, Glennise Wendorf, and David Tate, and Mayor Carl R. Demshar Jr. all approved the ordinance. Councilor David Halter was not in attendance.
“To me, this is just one more step in our downtown redevelopment effort,” Mayor Demshar said. He added that he is looking forward to using the dining decks while eating in downtown Rock Springs.
In April, the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously approved a petition requested by the city of Rock Springs to amend Section 13-8 to add “Dining Decks” as a Permitted Accessory Use in the B-3 Zoning District, and to add a new Section 13-819, which sets forth regulations for Dining Decks.
The newly approved ordinance allows downtown restaurants to provide outdoor dining in front of their buildings starting now through October.
Downtown restaurants will be able to add outdoor dining areas after going through an approval process and following certain requirements.
Requirements
The requirements for the outdoor dining decks include:
- The outdoor dining decks may only be operated seasonally, from May 1 to October 31.
- Tables, chairs, umbrellas and any other equipment must be stored away on the restaurant premises during the off-season.
- There must be a minimum six-foot sidewalk clearance.
- Restaurants would usually end up renting parking spaces from the City Council for a dining deck, and any structure that denies access to fire hydrants would not be allowed.
- The umbrellas cannot extend beyond the table.
- Alcohol may only be served to people at the tables.
- The restaurant providing the dining deck space would be responsible for maintenance, including snow removal if necessary.
- Building inspection and fire inspection would be involved. Outdoor heaters are the primary fire concern.