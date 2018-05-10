Over 2,500 People Expected to Attend 16th Annual Lander Brewfest

Lander Brewfest is also hosting Wyoming.com “Golf with the Brewers” 9-hole scramble at the Lander Golf Club, Saturday June 9 from 9am-12pm. This event is a fun opportunity to play golf, talk with the brewers, and have a great time.” Additionally, Brewfest partners with Fremont Area Road Tour, a road bike race for all ages, levels, and distances beginning and ending at Lander City Park.

Tickets for beer sampling, golf, bike tour are available at landerbrewfest.com. The 2018 Lander Brewfest is presented by Fremont Toyota and additional partnering sponsors and organizations.

For more information or to volunteer contact Dot Newton, Event Coordinator, Lander Chamber of Commerce: dot@landerchamber.org, 307-332-3892.