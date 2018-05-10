Over 2,500 People Expected to Attend 16th Annual Lander Brewfest

Showcasing a premier selection of craft beers from around the region, and music from across the country, the Fremont Toyota Lander Brewfest has announced their dates!
The brewfest will be held on Friday June 8 from 5-9pm and Saturday June 9 from 2-7pm in the Lander City Park, 405 Fremont Street.
This year’s entertainment line-up includes
- The Fritz: bringing soul-driven dance music to the park on Friday.
- Nashville’s Jeff Crosby and the Refugees will kick off Saturday with Americana and more.
- Satsang will close out the evening with a combination of soul, folk-rock and hip-hop.
“The music in and of itself is reason to attend Brewfest,” said Dot Newton, Lander Chamber of Commerce.
LANDER CITY PARK
June 8 & 9, 2018
Friday 5-9pm | Saturday 2-7pm
Open to All Ages
Tickets, information and volunteer
landerbrewfest.com
Newton adds, “The event is open to all ages, so kids and non-drinkers are welcome for free. Tickets are available for those over 21 to sample beer. ” Though this an all-ages event, Lander Brewfest requires all minors to be accompanied by an adult. And for the safety all, pets should be left at home.
Lander Brewfest is also hosting Wyoming.com “Golf with the Brewers” 9-hole scramble at the Lander Golf Club, Saturday June 9 from 9am-12pm. This event is a fun opportunity to play golf, talk with the brewers, and have a great time.” Additionally, Brewfest partners with Fremont Area Road Tour, a road bike race for all ages, levels, and distances beginning and ending at Lander City Park.
Tickets for beer sampling, golf, bike tour are available at landerbrewfest.com. The 2018 Lander Brewfest is presented by Fremont Toyota and additional partnering sponsors and organizations.
For more information or to volunteer contact Dot Newton, Event Coordinator, Lander Chamber of Commerce: dot@landerchamber.org, 307-332-3892.
