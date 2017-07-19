‘We Have Been Overcome With Profound Thankfulness’

To the community of Rock Springs:

In the aftermath of our fire, our grief has been huge, but much more than that, we’ve been overcome with profound thankfulness. These are so many valuable organizations, groups, and individuals in our community, and our gratitude knows no bounds.

To the credit of the Rock Springs Police Department and the Rock Springs Fire Department: Your bravery and professional execution of your duties are a credit to your respective departments.

To Ron Gatti, Battalion Chief and Colton Gatti, EMT: You gave us much-needed comfort at a traumatic time.

To Jeremy and Danielle Gomez: You literally saved our lives. You’re true heroes.

To Robin and Scott White: You took us into your home and gave us TLC and rest during our crisis.

To Laurie and John Schanzenbach: You gave us a beautiful, comfortable home to stay in while we sort things out.

To Randy McConnell, our AAA Insurance agent: You came to our aid immediately and have been working on our behalf every step of the way.

To Juanita Perez and Ken Yenko: You took much of our artwork and many of our treasures to your home for safekeeping.

To the Brady Bunch and Tamara Musgrove: You were remarkable in your clear thinking and can-do-attitudes at a very stressful time.

To FRSteam of Utah: You’ve done an astounding job of restoring our fabrics and getting the smoke smell out.

To Service Master: You’ve worked hours and hours on assessing the scope of the damage.

To Ordinary Faith church members: You’ve Generously and faithfully attended to our creature comforts and needs.

All this in the first 24 hours after the fire!

Kind People of Rock Springs: Your generous offers of help continue to relieve out worries and support us in ways we could never have imagined. Most of all, we feel the power of your prayers, and we are very, very grateful.

Our sincerest thanks,

Brady Baldwin & Linda Baldwin