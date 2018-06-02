Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Kicks Off in Green River [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– The Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo kicked off last night in Green River starting off Sweetwater County’s summer of rodeos.

Cowboys and cowgirls from across Wyoming, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and South Dakota traveled to Green River for the weekend to compete for the prize money at the Overland Stage Stampede.

The night kicked off with junior mini saddle bronc riding and finished with bull riding.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The rodeo will continue tonight, gates opening at 6 pm and show time at 7 pm.

Check out some photos of last night’s action below.