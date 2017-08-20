Parking Lot Concern Will Push Back Farson School Start Day Until August 22nd

FARSON — Farson-Eden School will not begin school tomorrow Monday, August 21, 2017, due to a safety concern about access to the parking area for buses, students, driving students, staff, parent parking, and first responders.

The safety concern will be remediated by the end of the day Monday, August 21, 2017, and the first day of school will be Tuesday, August 22, 2017, with students making this day up on Friday, August 25, 2017.

This is only for Farson-Eden School; all other Sweetwater School District Number One schools will begin school Monday, August 21, 2017.