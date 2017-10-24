Parley “Bud” Conley Jr (August 23, 1943 – October 21, 2017)

GREEN RIVER — Parley “Bud” Conley Jr. passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, October 21, 2017, in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Wyoming for the past 20 years and former resident of Texas.

He was born August 23, 1943, in Orange, Texas, son of Parley Conley Sr. and Gladys Wiess.

Mr. Conley was a proud veteran serving the United States Army.

He married Linda Dobbs in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

His passion was welding, which he did for over 50 years. His career took him all over the United States and many foreign countries.

He was a member of the First Assembly of God.

Survivors include his wife; Linda Conley of Green River, Wyoming, four daughters; Abigaile Conley of Green River, Wyoming, Sonya LaBoon and companion Jerry Barberee Jr. of New Boston, Texas, Libertie Peden of Green River, Wyoming, Latisha Homer and husband Kevin of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Mother in law ; Marva Dobbs of Roy, Utah, one sister; Janette Blanton of Silsbee, Texas, one brother and sister in law; Kevin and Jamie Dobbs of Cheyenne, Wyoming four granddaughters; two grandsons, one great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, several siblings, aunts and uncles.

Cremation will take place and graveside services with military honors will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Friday, October 27, 2017, at the Riverview Cemetery in Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com