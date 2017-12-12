0

Part-Time Administrative Assistant Wanted

Mandros Painting Administrative Assistant

Le Bus is looking for a part-time Administrative Assistant for their Rock Springs, Wyoming location.

320 Hickory, Rock Springs, WY

Position Requirements

  • Light paperwork and filing
  • Basic data entry and computer knowledge
  • Must be detail oriented
  • Will train the right person

 

To Apply

Apply in person at 320 Hickory, Rock Springs, WY.

Hours: 8 am to 3 pm

No phone calls please.

 

 

