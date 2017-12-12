Part-Time Administrative Assistant Wanted

Le Bus is looking for a part-time Administrative Assistant for their Rock Springs, Wyoming location.

Apply In-Person Today!

Position Requirements



Light paperwork and filing

Basic data entry and computer knowledge

Must be detail oriented

Will train the right person

To Apply

Apply in person at 320 Hickory, Rock Springs, WY.

Hours: 8 am to 3 pm

No phone calls please.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.