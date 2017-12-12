Part-Time Administrative Assistant Wanted

Le Bus is looking for a part-time Administrative Assistant for their Rock Springs, Wyoming location.
Apply In-Person Today!
Position Requirements
- Light paperwork and filing
- Basic data entry and computer knowledge
- Must be detail oriented
- Will train the right person
To Apply
Apply in person at 320 Hickory, Rock Springs, WY.
Hours: 8 am to 3 pm
No phone calls please.
