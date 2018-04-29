Partly Sunny, Gusty with High of 64

Partly to mostly cloudy skies today as the front remains across the region. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will increase again this afternoon and evening. Strong, gusty winds possible with the storms. Red Flag Warning has been issued for central areas due to warm temperatures and low humidity. Winter Storm Watch in effect for Monday for the mountains. The front will continue the unsettled weather Monday through Wednesday. There will be widespread rain showers and a chance for snow showers. Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds possible.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday Night
A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 10pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of rain showers after midnight, mixing with snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday
Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Thursday Night
A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 64.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 64.