Partly Sunny, Gusty with High of 64

Today

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night

A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 10pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of rain showers after midnight, mixing with snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night

A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 64.