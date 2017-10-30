Partly Sunny, With A High Near 37 With Gusts As High As 33 MPH

Breezy Winds and Colder Temperatures under Partly Cloudy Skies will remain across Wyoming today as the latest Cold Front exits the state. High Pressure will move in from the Northwest and bring more Mild but Breezy weather pattern to the region Tuesday and Wednesday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Very windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph increasing to 31 to 36 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Saturday Night A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.