The cold weather continues today with partly cloudy skies and areas of morning fog. The fog will dissipate through the afternoon. The very cold temperatures will be around through Tuesday morning with overnight temperatures expected to drop to sub-zero levels in many areas.
Detailed Forecast
New Year’s Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 35. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind around 6 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 39.