Rain and snow showers, mainly in the northern half of the state, will slowly diminish through the evening and overnight as the upper level low system moves northward into Montana. Areas of valley fog will form overnight. Warmer, drier weather for the rest of the week, except Thursday will see isolated convective activity develop across southern parts of Wyoming.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 60. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.