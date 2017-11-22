High winds return to the Cody Foothills/Absarokas region, decreasing after noon today. Expect light precipitation in the far west with rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains. Some snow in higher elevations will change to rain. Conditions will finally dry out tonight with record highs possible for Thanksgiving.

Detailed Forecast

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind around 11 mph.

Thanksgiving Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.