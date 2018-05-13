Partly Sunny, High Near 62

Today the Cowboy State will see lingering rain and snow showers, with patchy morning fog. This afternoon could see isolated thunderstorms develop with associated gusty winds/small hail possible. The rain and snowmelt are contributing to increased water levels on some streams and rivers.

Detailed Forecast

Today A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 62. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Tonight A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Monday A slight chance of showers before 7am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Wednesday



A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light west southwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 74. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy. Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Saturday