Partly Sunny, High Near 75; Gusts Of 31 MPH



Scattered showers will gradually end across central portions of the forecast area later this morning. Otherwise, clouds will decrease and become partly cloudy by this evening across the area. Temperatures will also be much cooler today. A warming trend will begin Sunday, with widespread readings into the 90s expected by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday

NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.