Partly Sunny, Scattered Thunderstorms After 5 PM

Partly cloudy and Warmer today as high pressure takes over the weather pattern across the region…as a few thunderstorms will still be possible across the far west this afternoon and evening. Pacific moisture will then start to increase across the region by Monday, which will bring a better chance of late day showers and thunderstorms across Wyoming.

Detailed Forecast

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then isolated showers between 1am and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Tuesday Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Tuesday Night Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light east southeast. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday



A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. South wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday