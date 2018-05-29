A wet and unstable weather pattern will remain over Wyoming today. Storms are not expected to be severe, but an isolated storm may be strong. Combined warm temperatures and rainfall will also have the potential to increase water levels in most streams and rivers across the region.

Detailed Forecast

Today Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Tonight Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 75. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Thurday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday



A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 75. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 79. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday