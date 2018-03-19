Areas of snow mixed with rain at times will continue today mainly in the north and west. Isolated thunderstorms will mix in, in the afternoon. A few isolated showers will also be possible east of the Divide. Temperatures will remain cool with warmer temperatures beginning on Tuesday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 53. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain showers before 1am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 1am and 5am, then a slight chance of rain showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 56. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday A chance of rain and snow showers before 2pm, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Saturday Night A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.