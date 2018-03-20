A warming trend begins today starting Spring off, while light snow will linger in the northwest. Temperatures begin to cool down in the west on Friday with temperatures east of the Divide to follow. Thursday and Friday moderate to locally heavy rain showers are possible in the west below 8,000′ with snow above.

Detailed Forecast

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. South southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.