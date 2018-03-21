High pressure over the four corners region will keep warm and dry conditions through Thursday with the exception of snow and rain showers possible over the far west. A Pacific storm developing offshore will then bring scattered showers across the region Thursday and Friday.

Detailed Forecast

Today A slight chance of snow showers between 9am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Light south southwest wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Windy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.