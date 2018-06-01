Partly Sunny, with a High Near 64

Temperatures will be cooler today behind the cold front moving across the area. Isolated rain showers this morning will transition to isolated to numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. There will be snow at elevations above 9000 feet. The southern wind corridor will be gusty today with speeds up to 50 mph possible.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

