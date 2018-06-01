Temperatures will be cooler today behind the cold front moving across the area. Isolated rain showers this morning will transition to isolated to numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. There will be snow at elevations above 9000 feet. The southern wind corridor will be gusty today with speeds up to 50 mph possible.

Detailed Forecast

Today Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind around 7 mph. Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday



Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 83. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 81. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday