Expect Scattered showers and thunderstorms once again this Memorial Day. Storms are not expected to be as strong as yesterday, but may still produce areas of gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Heavy rain from yesterday combined with additional rainfall expected today has the potential to cause rapid rises in creeks and rivers.

Detailed Forecast

Today A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 8 to 13 mph. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday



Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy. Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 76. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Sunday