A low pressure system lingering over Idaho will allow for cool and moist weather over Wyoming through the middle of the week. Moderate to heavy rain possible through Monday night, especially across northwest Wyoming. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will also be a factor through Wednesday, and then increasing again on Friday through the weekend. Temperatures will remain cool until a warmup begins on Thursday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Isolated showers between 8am and 3pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.