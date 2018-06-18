A low pressure system lingering over Idaho will allow for cool and moist weather over Wyoming through the middle of the week. Moderate to heavy rain possible through Monday night, especially across northwest Wyoming. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will also be a factor through Wednesday, and then increasing again on Friday through the weekend. Temperatures will remain cool until a warmup begins on Thursday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Isolated showers between 8am and 3pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tuesday Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday



Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Friday Sunny, with a high near 79. Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy. Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.