A Pacific low pressure system spinning over the Great Basin region will kick a moist and unstable weather pattern across Wyoming today. This next system will bring afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms to the Cowboy State today with the stronger storms producing areas of locally heavy rainfall and flooding, hail and gusty winds at times. Scattered late-day thunderstorms will remain a threat again on Wednesday and Thursday mostly near the mountains.

Detailed Forecast

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday



Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 82. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy. Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Memorial Day