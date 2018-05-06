High Pressure will remain anchored over the Four Corners region over the next few days as areas of Pacific moisture will drift across the northern tier states. This will maintain above normal temperatures about Wyoming through Thursday with a slight chance of late day showers and thunderstorms across the north through Monday.

Above normal temperatures will also continue through the workweek which will increase snow-melt and stream flows as well as possible critical wild fire conditions.

Detailed Forecast

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy. Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Friday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38

Saturday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.