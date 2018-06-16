Persistent surface low pressure in southwestern Wyoming with stationary front in southern Wyoming will continue to allow mild and moist weather over the state. Showers and thunderstorms will be more numerous Sunday through Tuesday across Wyoming.

Detailed Forecast

Today A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Tonight A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then scattered showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Monday A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday



Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Wednesday Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 10%. Wednesday Night Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 10%. Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.