Parts of Chief Joseph Scenic Highway Slide in Park County

PARK COUNTY – Parts of Chief Joseph Scenic Highway (WYO 296) slid downhill overnight in the same area as last year.

WYDOT maintenance personnel are on site. WYDOT geologists working west of Cody are also driving to the area to assess the slide.

The highway is open at this time, and drivers are asked to drive slowly, and use care and caution driving through the area.

The Chief Joe Slide is northwest of Cody, about 20 miles west of WYO 296’s intersection with WYO 120.

More information will be available later today.