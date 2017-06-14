Passenger Injured Exiting Moving Vehicle After Argument

GREEN RIVER — On June 13th, officers with the Green River Police Department responded to a report that an individual was injured after exiting a moving vehicle. It was reported a vehicle was eastbound on Shoshone Avenue and stopped at the intersection with West Teton Boulevard.

The vehicle turned south onto West Teton Boulevard, when a passenger in the vehicle exited the moving vehicle following a verbal argument with the driver.

The individual who exited the vehicle was checked on scene by Castle Rock Ambulance Service, was transported to the hospital for further evaluation and was later released.