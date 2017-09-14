Pat Coleman (October 31, 1939 – September 12, 2017)

PINEDALE — Patricia Johnson “Pat” Coleman, 77, of Pinedale, Wyoming passed away Tuesday morning September 12, 2017, at the Sublette Center in Pinedale.

Pat was born October 31, 1939, in Ft. Collins, Colorado to Willard Ray and Lorraine M. (Guy) Johnson.

She attended Pinedale Schools and graduated from Pinedale High School in 1957.

Pat enjoyed gardening and travel, she had a great appreciation for the outdoors and in her younger years enjoyed skiing at White Pine and later in life she enjoyed being on the lake boating and fishing.

She was a member of the Sage & Snow Garden Club and the St. Andrew’s in the Pines Episcopal Women’s Group and was a faithful member of the Church.

She married her sweetheart Bob Coleman February 14, 1998, in Pinedale.

He preceded her in death June 10, 2009.

She is also preceded in death by her parents Willard and Lorraine Johnson, brother Charlie Johnson and sister Willa Beth Buono.

Pat is survived by her sister-in-law Nellie Johnson, nephews Hal (Noni) Johnson and son, Heath (Mary) Johnson and family and Bradley Johnson and extended family.

A memorial funeral service will be held Saturday, September 23, 2017, at 11:00 AM at Covill Funeral Home in Pinedale. Graveside services will follow in the Pinedale Cemetery.