Pat McFadden (November 2, 1928 – August 1, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — Pat McFadden. 88, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at his home with his dog Snuggles by his side. A longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Mr. McFadden died following a brief illness.

He was born on November 2, 1928 in Pinedale, Wyoming, the son of Fielden and Mary McDurman McFadden.

Mr. McFadden attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from the Rock Springs High School Class of 1947.

He was a United States Air Force Veteran of the Korean War.

He married Reka Santini in Rock Springs, Wyoming on August 29,1954 and she preceded him in death on October 21, 1912.

Mr. McFadden began his employment at FB McFadden Wholesale at an early age. He worked there for over seventy-five years and retired in 2016.

He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community and was also a member of the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24.

Survivors include a son Pat McFadden Jr. of Rock Springs, Wyoming, a daughter Linda McFadden of Modesto, California, and his sister Alice Jean Cristanelli of Rock Springs, Wyoming.; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, three brothers John, Ab, and Michael, one sister Yvonne.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 P.M. Friday, August 4, 2017 at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday at the church. Military Honors and Interment will be at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday at the church one hour prior to the rosary and on Friday afternoon one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.