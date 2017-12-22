Patchy Blowing Snow Between 1-5 PM

Winter will arrive this morning with Snow Showers and Colder Temperatures across much of Wyoming. Clouds and Snow will then decrease during the afternoon before an Arctic Cold Front starts to invade the region on Friday. This next Winter Storm System will bring Bitter Cold and more Snow to the state through late Saturday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Patchy blowing snow between 1pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 4am. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Patchy blowing snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. West northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 30. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Christmas Day A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.