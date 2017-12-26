Patchy Blowing Snow Winds Could Gust As High As 28 MPH

Today, drier conditions for most of the area. Some snow showers will linger in the western mountains. Later tonight, showers will become more widespread and lower to valley floors. Otherwise, temperatures will warm slightly across the area starting Wednesday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Patchy blowing snow before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Patchy blowing snow after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday Night Patchy blowing snow before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.