Patchy Fog Before 11 AM

Decreasing clouds across the region as the front exits to the southeast. Partly cloudy skies and patchy morning fog today, with cooler temperatures and strong winds across parts of Johnson County. Friday will see increasing winds across the state, with high winds possible for the Cody Foothills in the afternoon and evening. The next snow will be late Friday in the west with the approach of a new cold front.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 37. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 6 to 11 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. West wind 9 to 11 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. North wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.