Cooler, northwest flow aloft will keep temperatures unseasonably comfortable over the next several days. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon, mainly east of the Divide. A few storms could be strong, producing severe wind gusts and large hail. Showers and storms could linger over portions of Natrona and Fremont counties tonight. Hazy, smoky skies will continue across much of the area as well.

Today

Patchy smoke before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 18 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.