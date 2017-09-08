Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures for the Cowboy State through the weekend. Patchy smoke continues across the region. Today through Sunday will see the development of isolated late day thunderstorms. Most of the activity will be along and west of the Continental Divide, though some will develop elsewhere.

Today Patchy smoke. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 81. Light southwest wind.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.