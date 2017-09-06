Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures for the Cowboy State for a few days. Patchy smoke remains across the west and southwest areas. Friday and Saturday will see the development of isolated late day thunderstorms

Today Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight Patchy smoke. Clear, with a low around 47. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday Patchy smoke before noon. Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.